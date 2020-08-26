

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart and Mamava announced plans to install Mamava lactation suites in more than 100 Walmart stores, supporting its breastfeeding associates and customers in the National breastfeeding month, August.



'We started Mamava to ensure that every breastfeeding mother could choose whether or not to breastfeed, so we set out to remove all barriers to making that choice,' says Sascha Mayer, Mamava's CEO, and co-founder.



Mamava pods provide a private space to breastfeed or pump to new mothers. The pods are connected to a smartphone app that comes with a lot of features including finding the location, checking availability, setting vacancy alert, and unlocking pods.



The app can also be used to adjust the pod's airflow, lighting, and play a selection of relaxing sounds.



'There is nothing else like the Mamava pod. We strongly believe in what Mamava is doing to support moms and the experience the pods help create,' Julie Murphy, EVP of Walmart U.S. People, said.



The launch follows a successful pilot run in three Walmart stores including Williston, Vermont; Gilbert, Arizona; and Bentonville, Arkansas. The retailer plans to add the pods by the end of the year with more additions expected in the coming years.



A recent survey conducted by Mamava and breast pump maker Medela showed that during this Covid-19 pandemic, more mothers prefer breastfeeding, thanks to its immunological benefits.



Mamava pods are intended for select stores where the mother's room facility is not available. Several of its outlets are already equipped with mother's rooms.



There are more than 900 Mamava pods in the U.S. in various locations including Airports, sports stadiums, and universities.



