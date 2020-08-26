Idag, den 26 augusti 2020, offentliggjorde Triton Fond V, genom Trisall AB, ett pressmeddelande med information om att ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande lämnats till aktieägarna i HiQ International AB. Enligt gällande regelverk kan ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoteras om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna (HIQ, ISIN-kod SE0012454619, orderboks-ID 3540) i HiQ International AB ska observationsnoteras. Today, August 24, 2020, Triton Fond V, through Trisall AB, published a press release with information on a public takeover offer to the shareholders in HiQ International AB. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (HIQ, ISIN code SE0012454619, order book ID 3540) in HiQ International AB shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.