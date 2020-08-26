Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020
Exklusivvertrag für sensationelles Produkt mit FDA-Zulassung triggert Kursturbo?!
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.08.2020 | 12:46
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 26

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the Company's current financial year of 3.4p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 30 September 2020 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 4 September 2020. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 September 2020.

.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
26 August 2020

