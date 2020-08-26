Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 26
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend
The Directors of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the Company's current financial year of 3.4p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 30 September 2020 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 4 September 2020. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 September 2020.
.
Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
26 August 2020
