RYAH Medtech Inc. And ARGOS-Applied Intelligence Sign MOU to Advance Data Analytics In Plant-Based Medicine

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / RYAH Medtech Inc. ("RYAH" or the "Company"), announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Argos Applied Intelligence ("Argos-AI") to transform RYAH's patented AI analytics in plant-based medicine research.

The MOU sets the plan to create an initial Proof of Concept ("PoC") of a proprietary, scalable enterprise data analytics platform in plant-based medicine and other formulations. The goals involve extensive analysis and normalization of the various data pools from RYAH's applications.

The final integrated solution is expected to combine the anonymous patient use data from RYAH's IoT devices with its AI-powered analytics platform. The single, turn-key solution is further expected to be supported by machine learning and visualization tools, which can be used by hospitals, clinics, universities, and research organizations to encourage the advancement of pharmaceutical research in plant-based medicines and to be connected with potentially eligible patients for new clinical trial studies.

The details of the work for the initial PoC stage will be formalized in a definitive agreement between RYAH and Argos-AI.

"This collaboration with Argos-AI is an opportunity for RYAH to unlock new monetization strategies by accelerating our transformation of proprietary dashboards and APIs into a scalable enterprise data platform," said Gregory Wagner, CEO, RYAH Medtech Inc. "With the help of Argos-AI and yet to be announced new partners, patients will be able to connect to new clinical studies, while medical institutions can leverage RYAH IoT devices and analytics to remotely administer, monitor, and assess the resulting data on a single platform."

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. The company manages a complete digital ecosystem leveraging both Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence to create a dynamic data service for the medical plant industry. It is developing a suite of IoT devices, including a dry-herb vaporizer device capable of storing all plant lab results, measuring patient inhalation sessions in real-time, and capturing instant feedback for plant dose management. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for pharmacies, clinics, growers, dispensaries, and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

About Argos Applied-Intelligence

Argos-AI is a minority-owned South Florida firm specializing in cybersecurity workforce development, cyber data analytics, and cybersecurity services. Argos-AI leverages a network of current and former private industry, military, federal law enforcement cyber threat intelligence analysts, agents, and officers. Argos-AI and its partners pursue game-changing advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence to mitigate cyber risk. Our focus combines advances in Data Operations (DataOps) with innovations in machine learning, natural language processing, and human-computer-data interaction to solve some of the toughest challenges in cyber risk management and to directly inform Argos-AI's skills, research, and services development and delivery.

