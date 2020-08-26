Anzeige
26.08.2020
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

London, August 26

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:26 August 2020

Name of applicant:The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:26 February 2020To:25 August 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:6,058,134
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):430,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:5,628,134

Name of contact:Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3008 4913
