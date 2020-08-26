Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 25-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 263.10p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue 256.02p