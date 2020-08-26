

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices rose in July after falling in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 1.16 percent year-on-year in July, after a 0.26 percent decrease in June.



Prices for intermediate goods grew 1.17 percent annually in July. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 1.00 percent and 1.84 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices increased 1.67 percent, and non-domestic market prices rose 0.85 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.93 percent in July, after 0.06 percent decrease in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de