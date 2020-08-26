

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and Gas services company RPC, Inc. (RES) announced Tuesday the appointment of Gary Rollins as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Rollins, who joined the RPC, Inc. Board in 1984, succeeds Randall Rollins, who served as Chairman since inception of the organization in 1984 until his passing on August 17, 2020.



Rollins is also the vice chairman of the Board of Directors of Rollins, Inc. (ROL). He also currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Executive Committee of Marine Products Corp.



In addition, Harry Cynkus and Jerry Nix have been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. Cynkus is the former Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Rollins. Nix is the former Vice Chairman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Genuine Parts Co.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RPC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de