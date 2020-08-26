Visiongain publishes Global Neuromodulation Devices Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Other Applications
The neuromodulation devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Global Neuromodulation Devices market forecasts from 2020-2030
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global neuromodulation devices market by type:
• Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)
• Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
• Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)
• Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)
• Other Applications
This report discusses the market trends and lists the leading products/pipeline products of each submarket.
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: the US and Canada
• Europe: France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa
Each regional market is further segmented by type of applications: Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Other Applications
• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the neuromodulation devices market. It discusses the factors that drive and restrain the neuromodulation devices market. This study also provides a SWOT and STEP analysis.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the neuromodulation devices industry:
• Medtronic
• Boston Scientific
• Abbott Laboratories
• LivaNova PLC
• & Other Companies
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott Laboratories
Advanced Uro-Solutions
Aleva Neurotherapeutics
Atrotech
Autonomic Technologies
Avery Biomedical
Axonics Modulation
BioControl Medical
Bioness, Inc.
BlueWind
Boston Scientific
CardioMEMS
CerebralRx
CerebroMed
Cogentix Medical
Covidien
CVRx, Inc
Deep Brain Innovations
Dymedix Corporation
ElectroCore INC
EndoNovo
EnteroMedics
Functional Neuromodulation
Genesys Capital
GlaxoSmithKline
Greatbatch
Halo Neuroscience
ImThera Medical
InCube Labs
InSightec
Integer Holdings Corporation
Jens Brøndum Frøkjær
Laborie Medical Technologies
Lake Region Medical
LivaNova
MagStim
MainStay Medical
Mayo Clinic
Medtronic
Medtronic Eindhoven Design Centre (MEDC)
Medtronic France SAS
MedtronicNeuro
MetaCure
Microtransponder
Mindray
MyndTec Inc.
Nanostim
NDI Medical
NeuImpulse
Neuromod Devices Ltd
NeuroPace
NeuroSigma
NeuroStar
Neurotherapies Reset
NeuroTherm
NeuroVista Corp
NeuSpera
Nevro
Newronika
Nexstim plc
Northwell Health
nUro Inc
Nuvectra Corporation
QiG Group,LLC
SceneRay
Scion NeuroStim
SetPoint Medical
SorinSpA
Soterix Medical
Spinal Modulation Inc
SPR Therapeutics
St. Jude Medical
Stimwave
Synapse Medical
The Neuroscience Center, LLC
Theranova, L.L.C.
TriHealth Inc.
Urolplasty
Aalborg University Hospital
Australia Institute of Health and Welfare
China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
Dutch National Health Care Institute
Food and Drug Administtration (FDA)
Foundation Medical Partners
Gaceta Médica de México
Genesys Capital
Health Canada
Maastricht University Medical Center
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA)
Nordic Neuromodulation Society
North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS)
Northern California Institute of Research and Education
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
University Hospital Regensburg
World Health Organization (WHO)
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg