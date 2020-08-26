Genprex, Inc.: Genprex to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET. Rodney Varner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex, will present virtually to an online audience.

Mr. Varner will deliver a Company overview and provide updates on its product pipeline, including its lead drug candidate, GPX-001, which received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in combination with AstraZeneca's Tagrisso® in late stage lung cancer patients with EGFR mutations whose tumors progress on Tagrisso. Mr. Varner will also provide an overview of the Company's preclinical diabetes gene therapy candidate that may have the potential to cure Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the LD 500 conference website here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at Genprex.com.

Event: The LD 500 Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:20 p.m. ET - Track 2

Registration Link: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/31b1i20

The LD 500 will take place September 1-4, 2020 and will feature some of the most prominent companies in the micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes with small-cap leaders.

View Genprex's LD 500 profile here: https://bit.ly/2CHzOrt

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company's lead product candidate, GPX-001 (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). GPX-001 has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. GPX-001 has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for GPX-001 for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca's Tagrisso®) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes, regarding potential, current and planned clinical trials, regarding the Company's future growth and financial status and regarding our commercial partnerships and intellectual property licenses. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include the presence and level of the effect of our product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer; the timing and success of our clinical trials and planned clinical trials of GPX-001, alone and in combination with targeted therapies and/or immunotherapies, and whether our other potential product candidates, including GPX-002, our gene therapy in diabetes, advance into clinical trials; the success of our strategic partnerships, including those relating to manufacturing of our product candidates; the timing and success at all of obtaining FDA approval of GPX-001 and our other potential product candidates including whether we receive fast track or similar regulatory designations; costs associated with developing our product candidates and whether patents will ever be issued under patent applications that are the subject of our license agreements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

