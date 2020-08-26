Bybit Deepens Asian Ties, Launches JP¥ and KR? Fiat Gateway and Vietnamese Support

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bybit announced today the launch of onramps for Japanese yen and South Korean won, along with more than 20 other newly supported fiat currencies, on the Bybit Fiat Gateway. Also announced was the debut of Vietnamese language support.

The Bybit Fiat Gateway was introduced on June 22, enabling users to buy crypto (BTC, ETH and USDT) directly on the Bybit platform in just a few clicks and start trading in no time. The Bybit Fiat Gateway offers a variety of payment methods (including Visa and Mastercard), all at an ultra-low transaction fee. The addition of JP¥ and KR?, along with more than 20 newly supported fiat currencies, brings the total number of supported fiat currencies to 43.

The new Bybit Fiat Gateway onramps were created in partnership with MoonPay, a financial technology company that builds developer tools for fiat-to-crypto payments.

In addition to the new fiat onramps, Bybit also announced the debut of sitewide Vietnamese language support.

"We are pleased to bring on MoonPay as a service provider to the Bybit Fiat Gateway to make buying crypto easier for our users who use JP¥ and KR?, while the newly launched in-language support allows us to better serve our Vietnamese-speaking users," said Ben Zhou, Bybit CEO. "These efforts deepen our ties with Asia, and demonstrate our continued commitment to better serve our users in more and more localities."

Bybit is a cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform established in March 2018. The company is registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and provides online trading services to individual retail clients as well as professional derivatives traders.

