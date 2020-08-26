From 2020-08-31, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "Žemaitijos pienas" ORS (ISIN code LT0000121865) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2020-09-08. The price per share is EUR 1.48 The maximum number of shares to buy is 675 000 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: ZMP1LOS8. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com