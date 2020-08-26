Pelangio Exploration Inc.: Pelangio Exploration Provides Update on Dalton and Grenfell Projects, Ontario Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Dalton Project located in Timmins and its Grenfell Project located 10 kilometers ("km") northwest of Kirkland Lake Ontario.

Dalton Project

In late July, the Company completed 826 meters ("m") of diamond drilling in four drill holes to test two coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies on the Dalton Project. Drilling intersected sulphide mineralization and a number of quartz veins, though, no significant gold mineralization was detected. Based on the lack of significant results, Pelangio will relinquish its option to earn a 90% interest in the Dalton Property but will retain a 10% interest in this project, due to its proximity to the Hollinger Gold Mine.

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO commented, "The nature of exploration is that not every prospect will be a success, so it is important that early stage evaluations are done cost-effectively. We will now focus our Ontario exploration efforts with follow up phase 2 priority target drilling at our Grenfell property where we had a major success in early 2020. The best drill hole intercepts from our spring 2020 program at Grenfell returned 314 g/t gold over 1.74 m (uncut) including a higher grade section which assayed 1810 g/t gold over 0.3 m in hole 4, as well as a broader interval of 2.5 g/t gold over 26 m (including 9.39 g/t gold over 3m) in hole 5. (Reference Press Release March 1, 2020). Given the success of the spring drill program at Grenfell, we look forward to the start of our follow up drill program in mid-September.

Grenfell Project

Pelangio's highly prospective Grenfell Project is comprised of 38 mining cells and 8 leased claims covering an area of approximately 6.7 km2, located 10 km northwest of the Town of Kirkland Lake Ontario. (see Map 1, Grenfell Project Property Geology).

Following the completion of the March of 2020 spring drilling program, a review was conducted on a number of targets in the vicinity of the old mine workings in order to outline the phase 2 drilling program. Pelangio anticipates commencing its Grenfell exploration in mid September 2020.

The priority targets (see Map 2) to be tested in the phase 2 program are as follows:

Further evaluation of the strike extension of the northwesterly trending No.6 Vein system. Pelangio's recent drilling from hole 4 returned 2.50 g/t gold over 26 m (including 9.39 g/t gold over 3 m) and hole 5 assayed 314 g/t gold over 1.74 m (uncut).

and hole 5 assayed Drilling is also planned to test the intersection of the No.6 Vein and No.1 vein for a potential mineralized chute along the plane of intersection of the veins. Historical drifting and sampling on the 250 level on the former mine demonstrated that the No.1 Vein averaged 0.2 oz/ton gold over a width of 3 feet for a strike length of 180 feet. A surface bulk sample from a trench on the No.1 Vein allowed for the extraction of 21.7 tons grading 0.456 oz/ton gold.

A surface bulk sample from a trench on the No.1 Vein allowed for the extraction of Very limited drilling is known to have been conducted on the No.1 vein despite extremely encouraging sampling results as documented above. A hole is planned to confirm the values on one of the higher grade portions of the No.1 vein documented in the historical mine level plans.

Historical mine plans on the 250 level have shown two other north northwesterly trending structures in a very similar orientation to the No.6 vein. (see Map 2). These structures have been designated as the Central Target and the Shea Vein. Mine plans and historical reports have documented significant gold mineralization associated with these structures. A historical hole on the Shea Vein returned 0.41 oz/ton gold over 3 feet. Drilling will be conducted on the two targets to test for both potential high grade mineralization as well as broad mineralized wall rock intercepts similar to that found on the No. 6 Vein.

Note: Historical intercepts quoted from a J. Londry P. Eng; Report on the John Sirola Property, Grenfell Township, 1985

GRENFELL DRILL HOLE LOCATION DATA

HOLE NO. EASTING NORTHING AZIMUTH DIP (Degrees) LENGTH (m) 4 560318 5336214 198 degrees -47 60.00 5 560318 5336214 198 degrees -60 125.50

GRENFELL SIGNIFICANT ASSAY INTERCEPTS

HOLE NO. FROM TO METERS G/T Au G/T AU (CUT) G/T Au (UNCUT) **4 14.00 15.00 1.00 3.73 **4 19.00 45.00 26.00 2.50 includes 26.00 45.00 19.00 3.18 29.00 45.00 16.00 3.23 37.50 45.00 7.50 4.81 37.50 40.50 3.00 9.39 **5 33.00 59.00 26.00 1.32 33.00 59.00 26.00 21.80 Includes 36.26 38.00 1.74 7.95 36.26 38.00 1.74 314.00 includes 36.26 36.56 0.30 1810.00

Notes:

i) **Denotes intervals reported in previous press release March 1, 2020

ii) Intervals shown as cut with high-grade assays over 34.28571 g/t Au were cut to 34.28571 g/t Au

iii) All intervals shown in the accompanying tables are core lengths as the estimated true width of the zone cannot be determined at this time

Map 1: Grenfell Project Property Geology

Map 2: Composite Surface and 250 Level Plan

