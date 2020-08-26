The Acacia Group Acquires TradeHelm, Creating Nearshore Software Development Capability for Portfolio Customers

TradeHelm will Deliver Greater Value to Commercial Clients Needing More Agile and Cost-Effective Software Development Capabilities in the Face of Economic Headwinds

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acacia Group, values-driven operational investors in technology and services businesses, today announced the acquisition of TradeHelm, a software development, DevOps and technology managed services business based in Argentina. The acquisition creates a nearshore center of excellence for Acacia Group portfolio companies serving the commercial sector, meeting growing client demands for more agile and cost-effective software development capabilities. The TradeHelm team will be working closely with Highmetric, the leading technology strategy, design and operations partner to public and private organizations around the world, which Acacia acquired in 2019.

"These are challenging times for commercial clients of our portfolio companies. It's more important than ever that their enterprise technologies continue to deliver exceptional experiences for their customers and employees," said The Acacia Group Partner Craig Dawson. "By augmenting our design and delivery teams with TradeHelm's outstanding developer talent, we'll provide even greater value to clients as they look to achieve more with their existing systems and accelerate innovation to remain agile in the face of these economic headwinds."

For Highmetric, the new partnership with TradeHelm makes it one of the very few companies of its size with an established nearshore DevOps capability. This significantly advances Highmetric's cost-effectiveness for customers and strengthens its ability to mobilize skilled resources at pace to support client projects.

"We've been approached over the years by many potential investors, but there was something unique and different about the Acacia team. They offered a compelling vision of what we could achieve together, with new investment, a strong commitment to our people, and exciting technology partnerships - all within a highly collaborative culture," said TradeHelm CEO Manny Montejano. "Working closely with Highmetric gives us access to more clients internationally, while creating significant opportunities for our people to develop skills in new areas of technology. It really is a transformational opportunity for us."

TradeHelm has evolved to become a market leader in building highly skilled teams to solve complex technology challenges for commercial clients. For over a decade, the company has supported clients across the Americas with DevOps, cloud, Quality Assurance, and mobile development capabilities and managed services. Their team of more than 300 employees specializes in a wide array of leading-edge technologies. They have been instrumental in helping clients build agile enterprise operating systems that align with their business objectives - transforming the quality, speed, and efficiency of product development. The company works across several industry sectors, with particular depth in financial services, healthcare, retail, and logistics.

TradeHelm's leadership team will continue to advance the organization in tandem with Acacia. Due to the strong brand equity and regional presence in Argentina amongst the developer talent pools its teams are drawn from, the company will continue to operate under the TradeHelm brand for the foreseeable future.

Raymond James and Associates, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to TradeHelm on this transaction.

The Acacia Group is a values-driven private equity partnership. We are experienced operational investors in technology and services companies. We collaborate with owners who have reached the limits of what they can achieve without significant investment in people, capability and scale. We build the conditions for long-term, sustainable success, creating new possibilities for businesses to deliver lasting value for all their stakeholders. Our approach focuses on advancing capability through R&D and acquisition, and prioritizing the needs of employees, customers and partners. For more information, visit: www.acaciagroup.com

