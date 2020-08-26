Anzeige
WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
26.08.20
15:38 Uhr
Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Q2 2020 Presentation

Please find attached the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) for the second quarter 2020 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 26 August, 2020 at 15:00 CET.

Attend by webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cyxzd2vu

Attend by conference call:

UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928 000

US: +1 631 510 7495

Norway: +47 23 96 02 64

Confirmation code: 6348139

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, Interim CEO and CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15

Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com


ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of fourteen modern ships and two Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2021 and 2022. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Avance Gas - Q2 2020 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/61fafe9a-8a5c-4a6b-8422-f69cb9699223)
