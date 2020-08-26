

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The Russian rouble lost ground against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, as pressure mounted on Mosow to investigate into the suspected poisoning of the outspoken Kremlin critic and on political turmoil in Belarus.



The U.S. on Tuesday endorsed a European Union-led investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital.



The Russian rouble fell to 75.96 versus the greenback, its lowest level since May 4. Next key support for the currency is likely seen around the 77.00 level.



