Dr. Alina Sholar Highlights New Services Offered by Skin Science Soul

Skin Science Soul by Dr. Sholar is proud to provide a variety of services to keep patients feeling beautiful and confident

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / As a modern, state of the art facility, Skin Science Soul is happy to offer the most up to date plastic surgery and aesthetic medical procedures. Dr. Alina Sholar does her best to ensure Skin Science Soul provides the latest trends and services in aesthetic medicine. She vets every new treatment and technology that is on the scene and is choosey about what she offers her patients.

Dr. Alina Sholar is a respected plastic surgeon, female entrepreneur, and mentor with more than 20 years of experience. Dr. Sholar currently owns Skin Science Soul by Dr. Sholar, Serenity Medical Centers, and Sage Practice Solutions.

Some of the newest procedures offered by Skin Science Soul include VirtueRF Microneedling, Tetra CoolPeel, SubNovii Plasma Pen, EMsculpt Body Sculpting, and SkinWave Hydrofacial Treatment.

Dr. Alina Sholar is particularly excited by the latest trends in aesthetic medicine and the latest technological innovations in non-invasive, non-surgical skin and body rejuvenation.

"In my office, we understand the science behind the tech and the biology beneath the skin to really make our patients' results far beyond what your average medspa could ever offer," says Dr. Alina Sholar.

She notes that by offering the latest services, she and her team are able to see the amazing transformations among patients.

"This is just as fulfilling for our staff, too. That excitement from the patient drives them to learn more and perform better every day," says Dr. Sholar.

For more information, please visit https://www.skinsciencesoul.com/.

About Dr. Alina Sholar

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Alina Sholar has made a name for herself as a respected plastic surgeon, female entrepreneur, and mentor. She attended Texas A&M University on a full-tuition merit scholarship and earned a B.S. degree in Biomedical Science with Magna Cum Laude honors in 1994. In 1999, she earned her MD degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch, where she was also awarded the prestigious Janet M. Glasgow Memorial Award and Achievement Citation for Women in Medicine. She then completed a full five-year residency in General Surgery at the University of Louisville, where she was awarded Best Resident Instructor and Mentor by the students of the University of Louisville School of Medicine. She also completed an additional residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Tennessee, serving as Chief Resident in 2006. She received multiple awards and publications in research areas such as the efficacy of treatment at Tertiary Care Wound Centers and the advanced reconstructive techniques required after major facial trauma and infections. She was certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery in 2008. Dr. Sholar currently owns Skin Science Soul by Dr. Sholar, her plastic surgery and medical aesthetic practice. She is also the owner and CEO of Serenity Medical Centers and Sage Practice Solutions. Dr. Sholar also provides pro bono business consulting for women entrepreneurs in need. Further, she mentors young female physicians and non-physician entrepreneurs. Dr. Sholar is also a philanthropist and regularly gives back to her local communities, supporting women-owned businesses and organizations that benefit women and children.

Contact:

Dr. Alina Sholar

512-712-6117

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-alina-sholar-md-379b0422/

SOURCE: Dr. Alina Sholar

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603450/Dr-Alina-Sholar-Highlights-New-Services-Offered-by-Skin-Science-Soul