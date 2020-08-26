Shortage in Availability of Kidneys for Transplant will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The hemodialysis equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005061/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Request for Technavio's market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on hemodialysis equipment market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Health Care Industry is anticipated to have Positive impact. The hemodialysis equipment market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hemodialysis Equipment Market is segmented as below:

End-user In-center Hemodialysis Home Hemodialysis

Geographic Landscape Europe North America Asia ROW

Product Single-pump Hemodialysis Equipment Double-pump Hemodialysis Equipment



Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the adoption of advanced hemodialysis equipment, increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, the growing healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Care market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing

Technological advances and new product launches has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of hemodialysis equipment market. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of hemodialysis equipment market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40103

Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE Co. KGaA, JMS Co. Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Outset Medical Inc., Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., and Toray Industries Inc.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

In-center hemodialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Home hemodialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Single-pump hemodialysis equipment

Double-pump hemodialysis equipment

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances and new product launches

Increasing focus on emerging economies

Strategic acquisitions and collaborations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

JMS Co. Ltd.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Outset Medical Inc.

Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co.

Toray Industries Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005061/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/