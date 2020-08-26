Shortage in Availability of Kidneys for Transplant will drive the market growth during the forecast period
The hemodialysis equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Request for Technavio's market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on hemodialysis equipment market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Health Care Industry is anticipated to have Positive impact. The hemodialysis equipment market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.
Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Hemodialysis Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- In-center Hemodialysis
- Home Hemodialysis
- Geographic Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- Asia
- ROW
- Product
- Single-pump Hemodialysis Equipment
- Double-pump Hemodialysis Equipment
Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the adoption of advanced hemodialysis equipment, increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, the growing healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement.
With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Care market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing
Technological advances and new product launches has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of hemodialysis equipment market. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of hemodialysis equipment market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40103
Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE Co. KGaA, JMS Co. Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Outset Medical Inc., Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., and Toray Industries Inc.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- In-center hemodialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Home hemodialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Single-pump hemodialysis equipment
- Double-pump hemodialysis equipment
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances and new product launches
- Increasing focus on emerging economies
- Strategic acquisitions and collaborations
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Fresenius SE Co. KGaA
- JMS Co. Ltd.
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Nipro Corp.
- Outset Medical Inc.
- Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co.
- Toray Industries Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
