Prodapt Announces New Addition to Corporate Leadership Team with Appointment of Arun Pai as EVP & Head of Americas Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting & managed services provider to the digital service provider (DSP) industry, announced today that Arun Pai has been appointed as Executive Vice President & Head of Americas Business. In this role, Arun will manage Prodapt's business across North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Arun comes with vast experience in the IT and Engineering outsourcing space and has worked with many companies across the globe. Before joining Prodapt, Arun was the President for new business development at Quest Global, a PE-backed engineering outsourcing provider. Prior to that, he spent many years at HCL Technologies, most recently as a Corporate Vice President, managing several industry verticals including high tech, manufacturing, aerospace, transportation, and others with complete P&L responsibility.

"We're excited to welcome Arun to Prodapt. He is an executive with a proven track record of building and managing high-growth sales organizations. He will be a great asset both in terms of sales and overall executive leadership," said Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt. "His vast industry experience will help us to grow our existing strategic accounts and penetrate into new logos. He is known to bring a strong sales rigour focused on growth and customer-centricity and is also a good cultural fit with Prodapt."

"I'm glad to join Prodapt and be a part of their next phase of growth in the telecom and DSP sector. Also, I'm highly impressed by the deep domain knowledge and the trust they have built with their clients across the globe," said Arun Pai, Executive Vice President-Americas, Prodapt.

In his 20+ year long career, Arun has lived across India, Taiwan, UK, and currently resides in the US. Arun holds a B.Tech degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com

Prodapt is a two-decade-old consulting & managed services provider, singularly focused on the telecom/DSP (digital service provider) industry. Prodapt helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. It provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, and maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Software Defined Networks / Network Function Virtualization (SDN/NFV) and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. Prodapt's business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telecom operations teams.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR Compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

Contact:

Krishna Kumar N

krishnakumar.n@prodapt.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682943/Prodapt_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244026/Arun_Pai_Joins_Prodapt.jpg