Tyto Care Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

Tyto Care recognized for achievements in telehealth as the industry's first all-in-one telehealth platform and modular device for AI-powered, remote medical exams

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights named Tyto Care to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This is the second consecutive year that Tyto Care has been named to the prestigious CB Insights list.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."

"We are honored to be recognized for the second year in a row by CB Insights as one of the top digital health innovators," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of Tyto Care. "The world is facing a pivotal moment in the transition to telehealth, and Tyto Care remains committed to increasing the accessibility and quality of healthcare for both patients and providers. We look forward to continuing to develop our innovative telehealth offering to deliver the best virtual care to people around the world."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Tyto Care enables users to perform comprehensive medical exams anytime, anywhere and send the captured exam data to a healthcare provider for on-demand diagnoses of acute care situations. The handheld examination device examines the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and measures body temperature and heart rate. In the wake of the pandemic, hospitals and health systems across North America, Europe, Israel and Asia are rapidly embracing Tyto Care's solutions to remotely examine quarantined patients in hospitals and isolated patients at home, as well as to continue providing primary and chronic care from a safe distance. With over 100 health organization and strategic partners, Tyto Care continues to expand its reach to put health in the hands of consumers across the globe.

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.

in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors. The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.

Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):





98Point6

Abacus Insights

AbCellera Biologics

Aetion

Akili Interactive Labs

Alan

Aledade

Alpha Health

Arterys

Atomwise

Avail Medsystems

Axial Healthcare

Babyscripts

Bend Financial

Bigfoot Biomedical

Bind Benefits

Biofourmis

Biointellisense

Bright Health

Bright.MD

BrightInsight

Brightside Benefit

Cala Health

Capsule

Caption Health

Carbon Health

Carrot Fertility

Cedar

Celsius Therapeutics

ChromaCode

Cityblock Health

CMR Surgical

Concerto HealthAI

Cricket Health

Cue Health

CureApp

Current Health

Dental Monitoring

Devoted Health

DispatchHealth

DNAnexus

Doctolib

Doctor On Demand

Dreem

Eko

Element Science

Evidation Health

Firefly Health

Folx Health

Freenome

Galileo Health

Genome Medical

GRAIL

GYANT

HaloDoc

Happify Health

Healthy.io

Healx

Heartbeat

Hims & Hers

Hinge Health

icometrix

iLoF

Incredible Health

Infervision

Innovaccer

Insilico Medicine

Insitro

Iora Health

K Health

Kaia Health

Karius

Kindbody

Komodo Health

League

LeanTaaS

LetsGetChecked

Livi

Lunit

Lyra Health

Mahmee

Mammoth Biosciences

Maven Clinic

Medable

Medbanks Network Technology

Medically Home Group

MediTrust Health

Meru Health

Mindbloom

Mindstrong

Modern Fertility

Mojo Vision

mPharma

nference

Notable

Nuvo Group

Olive

Omada Health

Oncology Analytics

Onera Health

Oscar Health

Oura

OWKIN

PAIGE.AI

Parsley Health

PathAI

Pear Therapeutics

Perspectum

PharmEasy

ProteinQure

Protenus

Quartet Health

Qure.ai

RDMD

Ready Responders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Redox

Ro

Saama Technologies

Science 37

Sema4

Somatus

SonarMD

SOPHiA Genetics

Subtle Medical

Taimei Technology

Tempus

Tencent Trusted Doctors

Trusted Doctors Thrive Earlier Detection

TriNetX

Truepill

Twistle

TytoCare

Unite Us

Unlearn

Valencell

Verana Health

Vesta Healthcare

Vicarious Surgical

VillageMD

Vim

Vineti

Virta Health

Viz.ai

We Doctor

Wellth

Winterlight Labs

Xealth

XtalPi

Zebra Medical Vision

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. Tyto Care seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, Tyto Care has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit www.tytocare.com.

