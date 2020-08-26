Sollensys Corp.: Sollensys Corp Announces Pilot Retail Installation of New Blockchain Archive Server

Blockchain data protection system to be installed in multiple Ashley HomeStore Locations

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Sollensys Corp. (OTC PINK:SOLS) Sollensys Corp (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its new Blockchain Archive Server is now being installed at multiple retail locations as a reliable solution for the persistent threat of malware and ransomware. The pilot program begins with the installation of the Company's Blockchain Archive Server technology to protect SFTF, LLC, which operates 5 Ashley HomeStore Outlets in Jacksonville Florida.

The Blockchain Archive Server uses blockchain technology to maintain a redundant, secure and immutable backup of data. Redundant backups and the blockchain work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within.

The Blockchain Archive Server offers a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized.

Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp., remarks, "We are extremely pleased at the opportunity to help SFTF, LLC with their Ashley HomeStore operations to keep their data safe. Their adoption of blockchain technology places them at the innovation forefront as we look forward to a long and expanding relationship."

Chris Caprio, President of SFTF, Ashley HomeStores - Regional Corporate Offices stated, "We consider our investment in the Blockchain Archive Server technology to be simply an act of good stewardship in regards to the safeguarding of our customers and employees confidential information. For data within the retail segment, actually every business segment, blockchain is the next logical step in advancing data security.

The Blockchain Archive Server is available across the United States and Canada through the newly established network of Sollensys Corp. authorized distributors.

ABOUT SOLLENSYS CORP.

New management has taken control of the company with a focus on data management and blockchain systems developed in the United States. (see: www.sollensys.com)

ABOUT ASHLEY HOMESTORE

Ashley HomeStore is the #1 furniture and mattress retailer in America and the #1 selling furniture store brand in the World. Ashley HomeStore has five locations in Jacksonville, Florida (St. Johns Town Center, River City Marketplace, Orange Park @ I-295, Glynn Isles Market (Brunswick GA)) and the recent Ashley HomeStore Outlet at Southside and Atlantic Blvd. The retailer is an exclusive provider of furniture from Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., the largest furniture manufacturer in North America. For more information on Ashley HomeStore and its products, visit their website at www.AshleyHomeStore.com.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this press release relating to the Company contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

