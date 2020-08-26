Thunderbird Entertainment Group: Thunderbird Entertainment to Present at LD Micro 500 Conference

Virtual Conference takes place September 1-4, with Thunderbird's presentation on September 3 at 10:40am EST/7:40am PST

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD)(OTC PINK:THBRF) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the LD Micro 500 Conference, taking place September 1-4, 2020. The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 321 companies in the small/micro-cap space.

Thunderbird's Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron is scheduled to present at 10:40 AM EST/7:40 AM PST on September 3, 2020. Interested parties looking to attend the webinar can register in advance at the following link: Thunderbird's LD Micro 500 Conference Presentation.

Thunderbird's company profile can be viewed here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TBRD.V

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service, multiplatform production, distribution, and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird kids and family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

Phone: + 1 905.326.1888 ext 1

Email: glen@bristolir.com

Media Relations Contact:

Julia Smith, Finch Media

Phone: +1 604.803.0897

Email: julia@finchmedia.net

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

SOURCE: Thunderbird Entertainment Group via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603332/Thunderbird-Entertainment-to-Present-at-LD-Micro-500-Conference