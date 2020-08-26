Residential Mortgage Securities 32 Plc - U.S. Retention Statement

STATEMENT



Residential Mortgage Securities 32 Plc (the "Issuer")



£520,800,000 Class A Notes due June 2070

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207321428/Common Code: 220732142) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207321931/Common Code: 220732193)



£48,820,000 Class B Notes due June 2070

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207322079/Common Code: 220732207) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207322152/Common Code: 220732215)



£26,040,000 Class C Notes due June 2070

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207322319/Common Code: 220732231) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207322822/Common Code: 220732282)



£16,270,000 Class D Notes due June 2070

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207323044/Common Code: 220732304) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207323390/Common Code: 220732339)



£16,270,000 Class E Notes due June 2070

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207323630/Common Code: 220732363) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207325254/Common Code: 220732525)



£9,780,000 Class F1 Notes due June 2070

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207325411/Common Code: 220732541) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207325502/Common Code: 220732550)



£13,020,000 Class F2 Notes due June 2070

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207325684/Common Code: 20732568) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207325841/Common Code: 220732584)



£13,020,000 Class X1 Notes due June 2070

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207334165/Common Code: 220733416) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207378964/Common Code: 220737896)



£10,000,000 Class X2 Notes due June 2070

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207379004/Common Code: 220737900) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207379186/Common Code: 220737918)



£19,530,000 Class Z Notes due June 2070

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207379343/Common Code: 220737934) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207379426/Common Code: 220737942)



Certificates

(Reg S ISIN: XS2207381596/Common Code: 220738159) (Rule 144A ISIN: XS2207381836/Common Code: 220738183)



Kayl Holdco S.à r.l. (the "U.S. Risk Retention Holder") refers to the issue of notes by the Issuer as described in the Issuer's prospectus dated 10 August 2020 (the "Prospectus"). Capitalised terms in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Prospectus.

The U.S. Risk Retention Holder confirms that as of the Issue Date:

(i) the fair value (expressed as a percentage of the fair value of all of the Notes and the Certificates issued by the Issuer on the Issue Date) of the securities retained in the form of an EHRI by the U.S. Risk Retention Holder as of the Issue Date, based on actual sale prices and finalised tranche sizes, was 7.4%;

(ii) the fair value (expressed as a percentage of the fair value of all of the Notes and the Certificates issued by the Issuer on the Issue Date) of the securities in the form of an EHRI that the U.S. Risk Retention Holder was required to retain under the U.S. Risk Retention Rules was 5%; and

(iii) none of the valuation methodology or key inputs and assumptions that were used in calculating the fair values as disclosed in the section of the Prospectus titled "U.S. CREDIT RISK RETENTION RULES" materially differ from the methodology or key inputs and assumptions used to calculate the fair value on the Issue Date.

25 August 2020

for and on behalf of

KaylHoldco S.à r.l.