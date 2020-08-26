

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) has redesigned its Constitution State Services, the third-party administrator for workers compensation, general liability, commercial auto and property claims. The company said its Constitution State Services now offers highly customizable solutions based on customers' unique risk appetites to better help them manage complex claims and loss costs.



John Gorecki, President of Constitution State Services, said: 'Our new service model was shaped by extensive market research, which helped us create the most effective, field-tested strategies to resolve claims with minimal cost and disruption to our customers' businesses.'



