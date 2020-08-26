Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
26.08.20
08:02 Uhr
0,315 Euro
+0,002
+0,64 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2020 | 15:41
Klaipedos Nafta: Permission issued to decrease the authorised capital of AB Klaipedos nafta

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania has issued permission to AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) to decrease the authorised capital of the Company from EUR 110 505 193,97 to EUR 110 315 009,65 by cancelling 655 808 units of Company's acquired own shares which each nominal value EUR 0.29.


About the General Meeting of Shareholders decision to decrease authorised capital of the Company was announced on 18 August 2020 by notification of material event. Reference to the notification: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=951724&messageId=1199124


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
