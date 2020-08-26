Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020
Exklusivvertrag für sensationelles Produkt mit FDA-Zulassung triggert Kursturbo?!
PR Newswire
26.08.2020 | 15:58
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, August 26

To: Company Announcements

Date:26 August 2020

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

The Group today announces a fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 30 June 2020 at a rate of 0.625 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -10 September 2020

Record Date -11 September 2020

Payment Date -30 September 2020


All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745403
Fax: 01481 745085

