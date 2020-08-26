BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

To: Company Announcements

Date:26 August 2020

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

The Group today announces a fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 30 June 2020 at a rate of 0.625 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -10 September 2020

Record Date -11 September 2020

Payment Date -30 September 2020



All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745403

Fax: 01481 745085

