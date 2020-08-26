BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend
London, August 26
To: Company Announcements
Date:26 August 2020
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Interim Dividend
The Group today announces a fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 30 June 2020 at a rate of 0.625 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date -10 September 2020
Record Date -11 September 2020
Payment Date -30 September 2020
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745403
Fax: 01481 745085