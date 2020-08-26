The Lancet: Excellent Efficacy of Hisun's Favipiravir Against COVID-19 in Turkey

TAIZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Preprints with The Lancet has published a preliminary study report on Turkey's using Favipiravir produced by Hisun to treat COVID-19. The report says after Favipiravir was used in hospitals across Turkey for five days, the overall ICU patient admission rate in the country was reduced by half and that for patients under 60 years old dropped from nearly 20% to 6.6%, with a significant decline in the intubation rate (https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3622357).

The Turkish Government has taken a series of preventive measures since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early January. Later on March 25, it incorporated Favipiravir into the COVID-19 treatment scheme and sent one million Favipiravir tablets purchased from Hisun to hospitals all over the country for the free treatment of COVID-19 patients. Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, with the early use of Favipiravir in Turkey, the pneumonia rate sees a gradual decline and that in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, has dropped from 12.1% to 5.61% (https://anadoludabugun.com.tr/turkiye/saglik-bakani-koca-evde-tedavide-yeni-bir-uygulamaya-geciyoruz-122238h).

Now the pandemic continues to worsen worldwide, a number of asymptomatic patients pose the greatest challenge for the battle against the disease in the world. For about 10-15% mild or moderate cases, the infection will spread to the lungs. When that happens, the disease can snowball from moderate to severe "very, very quickly," said Bruce Aylward, an assistant director-general with the World Health Organization (https://www.michigansthumb.com/science/article/How-a-mild-case-of-COVID-19-can-turn-deadly-15123209.php). Therefore,the early diagnosis and treatment of asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms is extremely important.

Favipiravir produced by Hisun has been recommended by a good many countries for treating COVID-19 and has already been used to support over 20 countries and regions in battling the disease (https://irannewsgazette.com/about-us/).

