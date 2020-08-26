New Product Launches will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The gumboots market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary Industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The gumboots market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.

Gumboots Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gumboots Market is segmented as below:

Application OGMCLI AFFP Others

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA



Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Consumer Discretionary market is anticipated to have an Indirect impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing

Changes in weather conditions have been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of gumboots market. Other market drivers include an increase in online retail sales. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates

Gumboots Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Bata Brands SA, Bradshaw Taylor Ltd., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Dunlop Protective Footwear USA LLC, Genfoot Inc., Hebi Feihe Share Co. Ltd., Hunter Boot Ltd., Tretorn Sweden AB, Weyco Group Inc., and Zennar Ltd.

