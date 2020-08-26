In a highly competitive and dynamicmarket like the food and beverage industry, it is challenging to create and maintain a unique identity. Offering products and services that stand apart from the competition is the best way to achieve profitable business growth. However, most businesses have competitors offering similar, similar products and services. Lack of unique offerings or strategies can cause high customer attrition and loss of market share. Therefore, companies in the food and beverage industry need to leverage competitive assessment solutions. Infiniti's competitive assessment solutions help companies understand their market, identify competitors' strengths and weaknesses, and adopt more efficient and unique business strategies. To leverage our competitive assessment solution, and gain a strategic edge in a competitive market, request a free proposal.

"In today's competitive marketplace, achieving profitable business growth requires offering products and services that stand out from the competition. This is where the real power of leveraging competitive assessment solution comes into play. Competitive assessment solution helps business leaders to gather actionable competitive insights and make effective future strategies," says a competitive assessment solution expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a beverage company based out of Germany and wanted to identify key competitor strategies and compare their market position, product offerings, market share, and pricing in comparison to their competitors. To achieve this, the client approached Infiniti's experts to leverage their expertise in offering competitive assessment solutions. Additionally, during the seven-week engagement, the client sought to identify competitors' strengths and weaknesses, gather competitive data and insights, and measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's competitive assessment solution experts developed a comprehensive approach that included the following four phases to assist the German beverage company:

Competitive mapping to identify the top companies in the market

Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare offerings with the top companies

Competitive pricing analysis to identify price gaps

Marketing and strategy engagement to measure the effectiveness of the client's marketing campaigns

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's competitive assessment solution, the client was able to understand their performance in comparison with top companies in the German beverage industry. Further, the client was able to identify their weaknesses and improve their business initiatives. The client was also able to identify business gaps, understand their current market position, and adopt sound pricing strategies.

With Infiniti's competitive assessment solution, the client was also able to achieve the following:

Identify unmet customer needs

Keep up with technological advancements

Gain a strategic edge in the market

