Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Exklusivvertrag für sensationelles Produkt mit FDA-Zulassung triggert Kursturbo?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2020 | 16:29
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-08-28

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-08-28
Time for submission of bids:10.30-11.00 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-09-01
Final repayment date2024-09-02
Offered volume:50 billion SEK
Minimum bid amount:10 million SEK
Maximum bid amount:12.5 billion SEK
Maximum number of bids from each participant:1
Interest rate:0.00 %
Additional interest rate:0.10 per cent

?ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.