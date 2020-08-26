Technavio has been monitoring the global telecom billing outsourcing market size and it is poised to grow by USD 6.75 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What is the key factor driving the market?

A. The rapid growth in mobile subscribers will drive market growth during the forecast period.

A. Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., Cerillion Plc, Comarch SA, Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., MIND C.T.I. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and WNS Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

A. APAC region

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The rapid growth in mobile subscribers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

Application Wireless Fixed Line

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our telecom billing outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market size

Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market trends

Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising popularity of convergent billing as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom billing outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the telecom billing outsourcing market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., Cerillion Plc, Comarch SA, Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., MIND C.T.I. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and WNS Holdings Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist telecom billing outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the telecom billing outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the telecom billing outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom billing outsourcing market vendors

