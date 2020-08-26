Over the past few years, hyperscalers have been spending billions of dollars on data centers alone. The rising need for businesses to applications to interact with customers, manage supply chains, process transactions, and analyze market trends, have made data center investments inevitable. Infiniti's recent client engagement highlights the critical market insights by industry experts provided to a cloud computing services provider that wanted to set up its data center in Thailand. Based on critical market insights and recommendations provided through the engagement span of 12 weeks, the client successfully determined the best locations for greenfield development set up, identified ideal partners for colocation in the Thai market, and also analyzed the most cost-effective strategies to establish data centers in Thailand.

Assessing the market feasibility of establishing data centers in Thailand. (Graphic: Business Wire)

COVID-19 has brought with it a pressurized operating environment, the likes of which few of today's CEOs may have ever experienced. It has necessitated a reappraisal of existing strategies to cope with the new normal.

Infiniti's market assessment and feasibility study for establishing data centers in Thailand for the client also covers:

Key market opportunities

Comprehensive cost analysis including the cost of data center development and total cost of ownership

Data center competitive assessment in Thailand

Supplier analysis and best practices when engaging with colocation providers.

Operating challenges in the Thailand data center market

