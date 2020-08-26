VIP-Media: Usman Ashraf On How To Follow Your Dream To Financial Freedom

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / While medical school would be a dream for many, Usman Ashraf knew he had a different calling. After dropping out of school a year before graduation, he put it all on the line due to his growing interest and talent in the stock market.

"My goal was to gain financial freedom and a setup doing something I enjoyed, something that I was passionate about and also use to help others be profitable. For me, It wasn't just about me but also about those around me like my family members and those I didn't personally know," Usman says.

This was a big leap - but one Usman knew he had to take. In his last year of medical school, he began to reevaluate the path he was headed down, and if he was truly passionate about it. The realization that he was in medical school to fulfill his parents' dream for him, and not his own, made him begin to question his motivations.

"Around this time, I saw my brother was trading and noticed the interest he had for the stock market. I was completely amazed by the idea of trading and making money with just a laptop. I was very much in need of a change and I was determined to give trading my full 100%. That's when I decided to drop out of med school. I read as many trading books as I possibly could and just fed myself with constant knowledge in order to do my best to improve daily," Usman recalls.

Now, Usman heads a business that trades alongside members of the trading community. He provides his network with insight and feedback on how to improve on a daily basis and make good financial decisions. His goal is to help others avoid pitfalls early on in their trading careers.

"I do my best to educate my community - especially those that are just starting off so they don't make the newbie mistakes I had made. I want them to learn from my past experience to become better traders while I advance through my own trading journey," says Usman.

Members of his network stay connected in a group chat where they're able to support each other easily and quickly. Usman also hosts multiple webinars online with tips and an opportunity to ask questions on how to best prepare for the upcoming trading week.

A now successful network, Usman admits that it wasn't always smooth sailing. In fact, he can recall many challenges, specifically needing to control your emotions. In the trading world, this is difficult.

"The biggest challenge specifically in this line of work is being able to control your emotions. Trading is already very stressful at times because it involves so many emotions and psychology plays a very big role so when I started off and was a new learner, I expected to see fast results but that's not how it works. It takes time to gain the knowledge and be able to apply it in the proper ways and not allow emotions to take over the ability for you to think logically and make better decisions in your future trades," Usman says.

Because of the inherent challenges that come with starting your own business in the trading industry, Usman keeps the proper mindset at the forefront of his priorities. Having a possibility mindset, to him, is the most important element.

"If you think you're going to fail then you are already halfway there - you've set yourself up for failure. In the same way, if you think you're going to succeed, you're on your way to success. Always push yourself to work harder in order to not repeat the same mistakes. Outside factors pale in comparison when it comes to what's inside your own head. You have to be your own biggest motivator," Usman outlines.

With the proper mindset, Usman has been able to gain financial freedom, support his family, and provide a better life for his daughters.

Soon, Usman is set to launch Option Hub, a new education platform for options trading. It will be open to everyone - from new and old traders, whether they be beginners or more advanced and are looking to make more serious career trading options. Make sure to keep an eye out for their launch in the near future!

To find out more about Usman, you can follow him on instagram here. You can also check out his trading page here.

