CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Acquisition of Concept Tower office in Warsaw
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") announces the acquisition of Concept Tower office in Warsaw, Poland.
Located in the dynamic Wola district at Grzybowska street, Concept Tower was built in 2012 and includes 9,000 square metres of A+ office space across 15 floors with nearly 100% occupancy. Concept Tower is easily accessible from the city centre and is closely linked to the rest of Warsaw by metro line. The building is certified LEED Gold and was designed to offer constant access to daylight and a modern, comfortable work environment.
Concept Tower represents CPIPG's 14th office property in Warsaw. The Group is now the largest owner of offices in Warsaw by GLA, with a portfolio of 314,000 square metres.
"Negotiations on Concept Tower began long before the COVID-19 outbreak, and CPIPG is delighted to successfully complete the transaction," said Tomas Salajka, head of acquisitions and asset management. "The Group remains focused on owning the best office platforms in key capital cities of central Europe."
