Technavio has been monitoring the automotive engine cylinder block market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.22 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005158/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cooper, Cummins, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, Martinrea International, and Volkswagen are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising preference of OEMs to downsize engines has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market is segmented as below:

Type In-line Engine V-type Engine Flat Engine

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America South America The Middle East And Africa



Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive engine cylinder block market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market Size

Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market Trends

Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of additively manufactured automotive engine cylinder block as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engine cylinder block market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine cylinder block market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive engine cylinder block market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive engine cylinder block market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine cylinder block market, vendors

