Mittwoch, 26.08.2020
Exklusivvertrag für sensationelles Produkt mit FDA-Zulassung triggert Kursturbo?!
ACCESSWIRE
26.08.2020 | 20:08
Signtacular Launches New Customizer Tool to Kick Off Election Season: Tool Allows Customers to Customize Political Signage with Unique, Personalized Messages

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Signtacular, a new specialty sign company based in Cincinnati, is launching an online tool that will allow customers to create customized political yard signs-just in time for election season.

The user-friendly customizer tool will give customers the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of unique yard sign designs that can be fully customized with personalized messaging to reflect varying political views and preferences.

"Americans are entering a season where opportunities for political support and expression are endless, but those opportunities are traditionally pre-determined and mass produced," said Ken Black, CEO of Signtacular. "We wanted to find a way to give Americans more control over their support of candidates and issues. So, we developed the customizer tool to allow customers to share messages on their own terms, in their own words, with designs that resonate."

All signs and materials are manufactured locally at Signtacular's Cincinnati headquarters. The company's high-quality printing process and materials ensure long-lasting, high-quality signage at a competitive price.

Signtacular also offers other customizable plastic yard and aluminum signs, banners, and floor and wall graphics, ranging from COVID-19 support, safety, and health, to building and property, directional, political and event signage and materials. In addition, Signtacular provides packages to help schools and businesses reopen safely and responsibly amid COVID-19. The easy-to-use materials comply with current health and safety guidelines and requirements.

About Signtacular

Established in the spring of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Signtacular offers a wide variety of signs and support materials including plastic, yard and aluminum signs, banners, and floor and wall graphics. Signtacular also offers specially designed packages aimed at assisting school administrators and business owners in reopening safely and to comply with the new health guidelines and restrictions brought on by the pandemic. To learn more, please visit https://www.signtacular.com/ or https://www.signtacular.com/yard-signs/political.html or call 888.705.SIGN (7446).

SOURCE: Signtacular



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603313/Signtacular-Launches-New-Customizer-Tool-to-Kick-Off-Election-Season-Tool-Allows-Customers-to-Customize-Political-Signage-with-Unique-Personalized-Messages

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
