FAVO Realty, Inc.: The Management and the Board of Directors of FAVO Realty, Inc has Voted to Change the Corporate Name to FAVO Capital, Inc. The New Name Emphasizes the Companies Newly Created Alternative Business Funding Division

FAVO Realty Inc. is pleased to announce that pending regulatory filings and approvals the Management Team and Board of Directors has voted to change the corporate name to FAVO Capital, Inc. The Company is launching an Alternative Business Funding and Financing Division under the FAVO Capital brand. FAVO Capital will address the funding gap experienced by small to medium-sized businesses that are looking to grow. FAVO Capital will provide these businesses with quick, simple access to secured and unsecured working capital.

FAVO Capital will specialize in Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) Funding and will act in multiple capacities such as a Direct Funder and as a Syndicate Partner. FAVO Capital also plans on providing small to medium-sized businesses with end-to-end finance solutions, such as Accounts Receivable Financing, Purchase Order Financing, Equipment Finance and Leasing, Lines of Credit, Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Financing and SBA Loans.

Vincent Napolitano, CEO, stated, "We have decided the time is right to enter the merchant cash advance / alternative business funding industry. We believe the Covid-19 pandemic reset the industry and as the economy rebounds, many banks will be forced to revamp their criteria for approving loans, which is already a very cumbersome process." He added "FAVO intends to fill the void with a streamlined approval and financing process for both Independent Sales Organizations (ISO) and merchants nationwide. Application to funding occurs within 24 to 48 hours."

FAVO Capital Inc. will have two divisions - Lending and Commercial Real Estate (CRE). Lending will fall under the FAVO Capital Brand and CRE will be under the FAVO Realty Brand. We will be launching a new corporate website under www.favocapital.com and both divisions will focus on adding long-term value to the brand, shareholders, investors, and partners.

Shaun Quin, President, stated, "Our portfolio will consist of direct lending and syndication with strategic partners and we will offer affiliate and partner programs for ISO's nationwide. We intend on expanding our executive team. We are currently seeking to hire a senior merchant finance executive to manage the day to day operations of the lending division and we believe that search will be complete shortly."

Mr. Napolitano, CEO, added, "The MCA funding business is a $20 billion dollar a year industry that is growing. I plan on using a Wall Street background to make FAVO the most compliant merchant funder on the street and we will always look at small business owners and merchants as our partners and if they thrive and prosper, we will too!"

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

FAVO GROUP, LLC is the External Manager of FAVO Realty Inc. (FAVO - OTC Markets). They were founded by a Group of Capital Market, Finance, Real Estate and Business professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and have transacted in over $6 billion of related transactions.

