Scenic Figure: Deepak Agarwal Demonstrates How to Ingrain a Sense of Purpose within your Corporate Culture

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / According to PwC's CEO survey, 93% of CEOs agree that it is important that their organization has a strong corporate purpose that is reflected in its value, culture, and behaviors. When a company aligns itself with a greater, more meaningful purpose than simply generating revenue, employees feel a sense of pride in their work, strengthening the connection between who they are and what they do.

Strong company culture and sense of purpose should be ingrained in the actions and behaviors of individual members of an organization at every level, but it often starts with leadership. "Establishing purpose must happen at the foundation of a corporation, and it must exist at its core," says Deepak Agarwal, founder, and CEO of several major online businesses. "It is easy to get bogged down by the day to day operations of running a business and satisfying client needs. I have always tried to look up from my work and ask myself, 'Am I making a lasting impact?' and 'How can we as an organization do better?' That is my responsibility in leading a company."

Since Deepak Agarwal's early days in business, the entrepreneur and business guru has felt a strong sense of responsibility to give back to the world by contributing to philanthropic organizations with an emphasis on economic empowerment. "More than anything, having the greatest impact has always been my goal," says Dee Agarwal.

In 2005, Deepak founded and led a large BPO - business process outsourcing agency focused on providing highly skilled and quality work to clients at competitive costs. At its height, the business boasted 1,500 employees. Upon his company's massive growth, Deepak Agarwal realized the potential for his business to make a major impact and felt a duty to lead his team to align with a charitable cause. He partnered with World Vision, an humanitarian organization dedicated to empowering children, families, and communities around the world struggling with poverty and injustice.

"I felt such a powerful draw to their cause," recalls Deepak Agarwal. "We decided that for every employee at ContactCenter.com, we would sponsor one child. Our team was thrilled to know that their contribution to the company directly influenced the life of a child in a positive way. That kind of purpose lights a fire in the spirits of employees."

Today, Deepak Agarwal continues his commitment to corporate purpose and making a lasting impact through his support of non-profit organizations such as Vitamin Angels and Feeding America, who actively fight hunger and malnutrition around the world. He hopes to inspire other large corporations to take action and make a difference by supporting causes that demonstrate a desire to help those in need. "Not only will you make a difference to someone's life, but you will instill those values in your employees. That is the mark of an impactful leader."

