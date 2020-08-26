VirTra to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) ("VirTra"), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3rd at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

VirTra's management will be presenting to a live virtual audience and holding one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with VirTra's management, please contact your LD Micro representative or VirTra's IR team at VTSI@gatewayir.com.

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View VirTra's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/VTSI

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

VTSI@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

