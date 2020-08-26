Tinybeans Group Limited: Tinybeans Group Ltd. to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY),the technology platform that connects parents with the most trusted tools and resources on the planet to help every family thrive, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2nd at 11:20AM PST / 2:20PM EST. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Eddie Geller, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

"I am delighted to present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference and share Tinybean's achievements and progress over the past year. Tinybeans, the platform from which parents and families all over the world benefit and have their children thrive, ended our financial year with 54% annual growth on our sales revenue and we continue to build on this momentum. Over the past few months, we have demonstrated our ability to withstand challenges and maximize opportunities and look forward to accelerating the opportunities with parents and larger partners in the future. "

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About Tinybeans

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX: TNY) is a mobile and web-based technology platform that connects parents with the most trusted digital tools and resources on the planet to help every family thrive. Being Apple's App of the Day in the U.S. in October 2019 puts Tinybeans in the elite company of best apps in the world!



Every day millions of parents and their family members rely on Tinybeans as their primary platform for not only capturing and sharing their children's life stories, but also engaging in valuable and personalised content to help them in the journey of parenting.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

