Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2020) -Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) President and CEO of Chakana Copper, David Kelley, talks about the Company's fully-funded 15,000m drill program in Peru.











Chakana Copper is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Aug 29th & 30th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF)

www.chakanacopper.com

