Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that in fiscal year 2021 the fees that public companies and other issuers pay to register their securities with the Commission will be set at $109.10 per million dollars.

Background

The securities laws require the Commission to make annual adjustments to the rates for fees paid under Section 6(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 13(e) and 14(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Commission must set rates for the fees paid under Section 6(b) to levels that the Commission projects will generate collections equal to annual statutory target amounts. The Commission's projections are calculated using a methodology developed in consultation with the Congressional Budget Office and the Office of Management and Budget. As directed by the statute, the Commission determined the statutory target amount for fiscal year 2021 to be $709,554,300 by adjusting the fiscal year 2020 target collection amount of $705 million for the rate of inflation. The annual adjustment to the fee rate under Section 6(b) also sets the annual adjustment to the fee rates under Sections 13(e) and 14(g).

By law, the annual rate changes for fees paid under Section 6(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 13(e) and 14(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 must take effect on the first day of each fiscal year. Therefore, effective Oct. 1, 2020, the Section 6(b) fee rate applicable to the registration of securities, the Section 13(e) fee rate applicable to the repurchase of securities, and the Section 14(g) fee rates applicable to proxy solicitations and statements in corporate control transactions will decrease to $109.10 per million dollars from $129.80 per million dollars. The Section 6(b) rate is also the rate used to calculate the fees payable with the Annual Notice of Securities Sold Pursuant to Rule 24f-2 under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The Commission will issue further notices as appropriate to keep the public informed of developments relating to fees under Section 6(b), Section 13(e) and Section 14(g). These notices will be posted on the SEC's website.