

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.02 million, or $0.022 per share. This compares with $9.45 million, or $0.070 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.9% to $50.71 million from $61.75 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.02 Mln. vs. $9.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.022 vs. $0.070 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $50.71 Mln vs. $61.75 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $58.4 - $61.8 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $202.4 - $205.8 Mln



