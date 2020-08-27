The global construction safety helmets market size is expected to grow by USD 110.74 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005461/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Safety Helmets Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The increasing demand for commercial, industrial, and residential spaces will have a direct impact on the demand for construction safety helmets. Construction industries undertake activities that require workers to be equipped with adequate PPE to avoid injuries. Head injuries are very common in the construction industry, while working with heavy objects, workers are prone to head injuries due to slips, trips, and falls. Thus, it becomes essential to use construction safety helmets at job sites. Moreover, the construction industry has been witnessing significant growth across the world, especially in developing countries. With strong impetus from ASEAN governments to improve infrastructure the potential for growth in the construction sector is very high. This is mainly due to increased urbanization, investment, government spending, and consumer spending.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44391

As per Technavio, the stringent safety regulations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Construction Safety Helmets Market: Stringent Safety Regulations

Stringent safety regulations imposed by several regulatory bodies are a driving force in the market. Regulatory bodies such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and Centre for Construction Research and Training (CPWR) make it mandatory across several industries to adhere to safety guidelines; thus, promoting the use of PPE such as construction safety helmets. These regulatory bodies have undertaken the responsibility to spread awareness about traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), especially those that occur due to falling from heights. Also, these regulatory bodies make it mandatory for employers to equip workers with the necessary PPE to prevent head injury due to impact, or from falling or flying objects, or due to electrocution and burns.

"Factors such as the increase in demand for commercial spaces, and the growing adoption of UV stabilized helmets will have a significant impact on the growth of the construction safety helmets market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Construction Safety Helmets Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the construction safety helmets market by material (HDPE, polyethylene, fiberglass, polycarbonate, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the construction safety helmets market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the robust growth of the construction industry.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005461/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/