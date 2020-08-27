The global crop harvesting robots market size is expected to grow by USD 81.65 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Crop Harvesting Robots Market Analysis Report by Product (Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots and Grain harvesting robots) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing focus on farm mechanization. In addition, the growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the crop harvesting robots market.

Machines are steadily replacing people in agriculture in various countries and have significantly reshaped the agricultural landscape. The productivity of the farm has a direct relationship with the efficient utilization of farm implements. Agricultural mechanization is the process of utilizing agricultural machinery to mechanize work. It helps in improving the timeliness of operations and increases the quality of production. Crop harvesting robots have been gaining popularity as an effective solution for harvesting across farms, greenhouses, and nurseries. They have widely been used as an effective solution for labor shortage problems during the harvesting season in various countries. Some of the crop harvesting robots commonly used are lettuce harvesters, cucumber harvesters, wheat harvesters, barley harvesters, and sweet pepper harvesters. Thus, the increasing focus on farm mechanization will drive the demand for crop harvesting, thereby driving the market growth.

Major Five Crop Harvesting Robots Companies:

Abundant Robotics Inc.

Abundant Robotics Inc. is engaged in the design and development of robotics solutions for agricultural applications. The company offers robotic solutions for harvesting apples.

Agrobot

Agrobot is engaged in the design and development of robotic solutions for agriculture. The company offers E series robots for harvesting strawberries. It is available with 24 independent robotic arms.

Cerescon BV

Cerescon BV is engaged in the design and development of cultivation and harvesting solutions. The company offers Sparter, which is an asparagus harvesting robot.

Dogtooth Technologies Ltd.

Dogtooth Technologies Ltd. is focused on the design and development of crop harvesting robots. The company offers fruit harvesting robots which are capable of autonomous navigation along crop rows, locating and picking ripe fruit, grading picked berries, and placing them directly into punnets.

Energid Technologies Corp.

Energid Technologies Corp. has business operations under various segments such as software, services, and solutions. The company offers robotic solutions for citrus harvesting. It uses multiple low-cost picking mechanisms organized into a grid.

Crop Harvesting Robots Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots size and forecast 2019-2024

Grain harvesting robots size and forecast 2019-2024

Crop Harvesting Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

