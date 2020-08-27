New test differentiates COVID-19 from common winter diseases

Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces the launch of its CE-Mark approved polymerase chain reaction (PCR) respiratory test panel, Winterplex.

On 27 July 2020, Novacyt announced the development of a respiratory test panel, which includes its high-performance COVID-19 PCR test. The Winterplex test panel includes two gene targets specific to COVID-19, as well as gene targets for influenza A&B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Clinical trial data demonstrated 100% specificity and between 96% and 100% sensitivity across the panel.

There remains a challenge for healthcare providers in differentiating COVID-19 from other respiratory diseases, particularly during a seasonal flu outbreak, due to patients presenting with similar symptoms. This is driving the requirement for the development of respiratory test panels that are able to diagnose and distinguish the difference between types of flu and COVID-19.

The test panel is designed to be used on any open PCR platform, including the Company's rapid, portable q32 instrument. The Company is using its existing manufacturing capacity to produce the test panel and believes it can meet the expected global demand for the product. The test panel is expected to drive significant incremental revenue for the Company.

Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:

"Novacyt has established itself as a pioneer in COVID-19 diagnostics through the rapid development and success of its COVID-19 PCR test and the launch of Winterplex is another example of this innovative approach. We believe Winterplex is one of the world's first approved respiratory test panels that can differentiate between COVID-19 and other common respiratory diseases. The test panel is a key addition to our COVID-19 product portfolio to support healthcare providers as we approach flu season in the Northern hemisphere."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company's lead business units comprise of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

