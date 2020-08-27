Meikles Ld - Dividend Declaration

MEIKLES LIMITED

90 Speke Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 242 252068-71, Fax: + 263 242 252065/7

Email: reception@meikleslimited.co.zw

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice is hereby given that on 19 August 2020 the Board of Directors declared a final dividend (number 82) of 42.5 ZWL cents per share payable out of the Group's profit for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.

The dividend will be payable on or about 21 September 2020 to shareholders in the Company's register as of close of business on 11 September 2020. Disbursements to foreign shareholders is subject to Exchange Control Approval and payment guidelines for foreign payments.

The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows:-

Action Date Announcement date 27 August 2020 Last date to trade cum dividend 8 September 2020 Ex- dividend date 9 September 2020 Last Record date 11 September 2020 Payment date 21 September 2020

Shareholders are encouraged to update their payment details through our transfer secretaries:

ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe.

PMberikwazvo@zb.co.zw

RMutakwa@zb.co.zw

By Order of the Board

T MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 August 2020