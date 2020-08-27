Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.08.2020

WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 
27.08.2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Exercise of LTIP performance rights

PR Newswire

London, August 27

AIM and Media Release

27 August 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Exercise of LTIP performance rights

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that 6,402,076 new fully paid ordinary shares in Base Resources have been issued following the exercise by several participants of their 2016 cycle of vested performance rights issued pursuant to the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Those LTIP participants issued new shares included employees classified as "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" for the purposes of the European Union's Market Abuse Regulation. Their updated securityholdings in the Company are set out below.

NameVested performance rights exercised and new shares issuedHolding of performance rightsHolding of shares
(direct and indirect)
Tim Carstens (Managing Director)1,725,5677,832,5357,546,013
Colin Bwye (Executive Director)1,725,5677,832,5357,799,238
Kevin Balloch691,3332,776,8452,691,333
Andre Greyling622,2002,608,8533,885,629
Stephen Hay770,3432,919,1491,512,091*
Chadwick Poletti355,5432,426,3971,162,546

* Mr Hay's holding reflects the sale of 397,378 ordinary shares on market on 25 August 2020 for an average price of A$0.275 per share for the primary purpose of funding tax liabilities arising from his exercise of vested performance rights.

In accordance with the terms of the LTIP, the new shares were issued for nil cash consideration. An application has been made for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, with admission expected on or around 28 August 2020.

As a result of the issue of the new shares, the Company has the following securities on issue:

  • 1,178,011,850 ordinary shares.
  • 62,765,465 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the LTIP, comprising:
    • 125,531 vested performance rights, which remain subject to exercise1.
    • 62,639,934 unvested performance rights subject to performance testing in accordance with their terms of issue.

The figure of 1,178,011,850 ordinary shares on issue may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

[Note (1): Vested performance rights have a nil cash exercise price and, unless exercised beforehand, these rights expire on 30 September 2024.]

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

© 2020 PR Newswire
