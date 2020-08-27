ProPhotonix Limited Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM:PPIX,) (OTC PINK:STKR), a leading technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, today announces its 2019 financial results and notice of availability on the Company's web site.

2019 Summary Results

Revenue for 2019 was $14.98 million (2018: $16.40 million). Operating profit was $1.1 million (2018: loss $1.0 million) mainly due to a stock compensation benefit from the lack of attainment of the vesting criteria on stock options ($1.2 million) versus the expense to the Income Statement in 2018 of $1.1 million. Excluding the effect of stock compensation benefit/expense, the net loss in FY19 was $0.157 million (2018: loss $0.242 million). Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 was $1.5 million (2018: $1.9 million). Detailed financial results and notes follow.

Shareholders are advised that the Auditors Opinion, while unqualified, contains a material uncertainty as to going concern, due to the matters disclosed in note 1 to the financial statements. The details of the Auditors Opinion are contained the Annual Report and Accounts which will be available on the Company's website.

Posting of Results

The Company will publish and post its final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on or before September 30, 2020. The Annual Report and Accounts will be available on the Company's website on or before September 3, 2020, at www.prophotonix.com.

