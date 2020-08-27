The global sandwiches market is expected to grow by USD 11.52 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

The market is driven by vendor expansions. In addition, the introduction of new varieties and innovative products is anticipated to boost the growth of the sandwiches market.

Rapid urbanization and changes in lifestyles and dietary habits have increased the consumption of processed food products. Convenience and ready-to-eat food products such as sandwiches are increasingly becoming popular among consumers. This is because they offer a consistent taste and help consumers save time and effort. With the growing consumer inclination toward processed foods, vendors are focusing on expanding their operations and increase market shares. For instance, in September 2019, KFC, a subsidiary of YUM! Brands announced its plans to open 1,000 new stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020. Similarly, in July 2019, Tyson Foods announced its acquisition of Thai and European operations of BRF, a Brazilian food processing company that offers frozen sandwiches. Such expansion plans are influencing the growth of the global sandwiches market.

Major Five Sandwiches Companies:

Arbys IP Holder LLC

Arbys IP Holder LLC operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers Roast Beef which is a sandwich that has put roast beef on the map. It is available in three variants such as Classic, Double, and Half Pound.

Greencore Group Plc

Greencore Group Plc operates its business through the Convenience Foods UK Ireland segment. The company offers Food to go Crayfish sandwich.

Greggs Plc

Greggs Plc operates through a unified business segment. Ham and Cheese Baguette, Mexican Chicken Baguette, Tandoori Chicken Baguette are some of the variants of sandwiches offered by the company.

McDonald Corp.

McDonald Corp. operates through a unified business segment. McChicken, Filet-O-Fish, McRib are some of the variants of sandwiches offered by the company.

Pita Pit International

Pita Pit International operates its business through a unified segment. Thai Chicken, Steak Fajita, Chicken Pesto, and Boom Boom Black Bean are some of the variants of sandwiches offered by the company.

Sandwiches Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Fresh sandwiches

Prepackaged sandwiches

Sandwiches Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Sandwiches Market Filling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Non-vegetarian

Vegetarian

